Philips Hue app update brings back a long discontinued feature

TL;DR The Philips Hue app is getting an update on Android and iOS.

The update marks the return of interactive widgets on iOS.

Friends of Hue light switches are also getting smarter and gaining more powers.

Using your smart lights will become even more intuitive with the latest Philips Hue app update on Android and iOS, which brings version 5.14 of the app to both platforms.

On iOS, interactive widgets are making a much-needed comeback after being discontinued years ago. You start using these widgets to uncomplicate access to your smart light controls. The widgets come in three sizes — small, medium, and large. They can be personalized to fit two, four, or eight controls, depending on your preference. You can add the Philips Hue widgets to your lock screen, home screen, or Today View. Just tap and hold on an empty space on your iOS device, tap the plus icon, and search for Hue.

Moreover, Friends of Hue light switches are also getting smarter. That means you can now use time-based light, Scene cycle mode, the Natural light scene, and more on third-party devices.

You can also now save scene changes with just a tap. Instead of tapping the pencil icon to edit, you can now adjust any light from the Room or Zone and then edit the entire scene in which it’s active. You can tap Save in the top left to save as a new scene or save the changes to your original scene.

