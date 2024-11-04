Already miss daylight saving time? These new Philips Hue all-day scenes may be the next best thing

Philips Hue

TL;DR The Philips Hue app is currently testing a couple new all-day scenes.

“Golden hour” and “nature’s colors” are set to join the existing “natural light” option.

Google Home has the power of Gemini now, and the convenience of control right through your TV, but when it comes to smart-home platforms that users are really enthusiastic about, Google may have nothing on Philips Hue. Beyond just delivering an ever-growing lineup of smart lighting options, the brand is continually expanding what it’s possible to do with that hardware through updates to its software solutions. Today we’re checking out some of the latest, as Philips gets ready to add some new options to keep your lights looking their best all day long.

A couple years back, Philips Hue introduced its first all-day scene, intended to automatically adjust the lights it controls of the course of a 24-hour cycle. That inaugural all-day scene was designed to deliver warm daytime colors that shifted to cooler tones as day gave way to night. Now two additional all-day scenes have been spotted in development by Hueblog.

Beyond the existing “natural light” option, Hue is reportedly beta testing new “golden hour” and “nature’s colors” all-day scenes. Hueblog was able to get a little info about how the former will take shape, and characterizes it as a “slightly more pronounced” alternative to the shifting color tones of “natural light” — with a whole lot of intense sunset action, we imagine. As for “nature’s colors,” we’re still in the dark (pun slightly intended) as to what it might look like, but color us intrigued.

Especially with most of the US falling back to standard time this week, leaving evenings pitch black for months to come, the idea of some new round-the-clock light solutions sounds like just about exactly what we need to keep the SADness at bay. Here’s hoping these new scenes leave beta and roll out to Philips Hue users everywhere soon.

