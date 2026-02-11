Pebblebee’s new Clip 5 colors promise to make finding your keys 'expressive'

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Pebblebee has unveiled two new limited-edition Clip 5 finishes as part of the ‘Evercolor Freeze Frame Drop’.

The bold hues are Subzero and Hot Coral, which appear to be lightish blue and red.

Philosophical marketing language suggests they make item tracking more “personal” and “expressive.”

It’s hard to know if Pebblebee’s latest announcement isn’t just a little tongue-in-cheek. The brand has unveiled two new limited-edition finishes for its excellent Clip 5 Bluetooth tracker, though you’d be forgiven for thinking it had announced a new range of magic wands, based on the existential marketing language. The new hues in the Evercolor Freeze Frame Drop are Subzero and Hot Coral, which appear to be light blue and red. We’re fans of this Find Hub tracker, and the new colors offer some nice variety, but the company has decided to deliver them alongside a heap of cosmic lore.

In the announcement, Pebblebee says the new colors are about “turning everyday item finding into something personal, expressive, and collectible,” which is a bold framing for something most people buy to avoid spending 20 minutes looking for their keys. The finishes are also described as representing humanity’s earliest lessons about temperature, with the company claiming, “Together, they mark the moment where experience becomes instinct.” Whether your tracker choice really says anything about your instinctual relationship with nature is probably up for debate.

Just in case you hadn’t realized the full mystic potential of these new colorways, Pebblebee also positions the Evercolor releases as a way to keep the Clip 5 “emotional, not just functional.” Remember, the new colors are red and light blue.

Realistically, the Clip 5’s functionality remains the selling point. It offers cross-platform tracking via Apple Find My or Google Find Hub, a rechargeable battery, bright LEDs, and a loud buzzer. We gave it a prime spot on our list of the best Android Bluetooth trackers, and we did so without achieving a single spiritual breakthrough.

As with previous Evercolor releases, these finishes won’t be restocked once they sell out. If you like the look, great — the Clip 5 remains a strong tracker regardless of color. Just don’t expect to discover any deeper truths about the human condition while attaching it to your backpack.

