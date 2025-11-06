Pebblebee's new Find Hub trackers add wireless charging and limited-edition colors

TL;DR Pebblebee is now selling two new trackers: The Clip 5 and the Card 5.

Both trackers come marked with QR codes to make it easy to return lost items.

The new Card 5 is even thinner than previous models and supports wireless charging.

Google’s Find Hub got off to a rough start, but as time’s gone on, the network has become more useful and we’ve seen a wider variety of tracker hardware. Today, one of the earliest manufacturers of Find Hub trackers, Pebblebee, is selling a couple of new trackers that come with some interesting perks.

Pebblebee has started sales of new versions of its Clip and Card trackers. They’re both compatible with Google’s Find Hub as well as Apple Find My, and unlike many previous Pebblebee trackers, neither requires a proprietary charger. They’re also marked with QR codes that let anyone who finds them contact you to return your lost item.

The newly announced Clip 5 comes with a couple of relatively low-key improvements. In addition to a new design that includes a QR code to put anyone who finds it in touch with its owner, the latest Clip comes with a louder siren, activated by clicking its button several times in quick succession. It’s also available in two limited-time colors — Emerald Storm and Amethyst Purple — that Pebblebee says will be replaced with new color options later on. Like previous models, the Clip 5 has a USB-C port for charging.

The Pebblebee Card 5 is a bigger upgrade. Pebblebee says it’s 30 percent thinner than the last version — impressive, considering Pebblebee’s existing card-format trackers were already thin enough to fit inside most wallets. It also supports wireless charging, eliminating the need to keep track of the proprietary magnetic charger many of Pebblebee’s older trackers relied on. As with the Clip 5, the Card 5 has a QR code on the back that you can configure to make returning your lost wallet easier.

The Pebblebee Clip 5 and Card 5 are currently only available direct from Pebblebee. Each one goes for $35.

