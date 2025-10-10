Search results for

Pebble brings back its app store with thousands of apps and new tools for exploring them

It will now be easier to find hidden gems in the revived app store.
29 minutes ago

Pebble time 2 smartwatch
Core Devices
TL;DR
  • Existing Pebble watchfaces and apps can now scale up, allowing them to fill the entire screen on the Pebble Time 2.
  • The Pebble Appstore is back, with existing and new apps and watchfaces.
  • Social link previews and a similar app section have been added to the app store.

Pebble is making steady progress toward its eventual return later this year. Before the new smartwatches start shipping, the team is sharing some good news about the Pebble Time 2. It is also reintroducing the Pebble Appstore.

In a blog post, Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky offered a product and a few announcements. Starting with the update, Migicovsky revealed that his team has been working on a new feature for the Pebble Time 2. Since the Pebble Time 2 has a larger and higher-resolution display than its predecessor, existing apps and watchfaces would be displayed with a black border around them. This new feature allows existing apps and watchfaces to scale up, filling the entire screen. As you can see in the image below, it’s a significant improvement from before.

Pebble app scaling
Pebble

As for the announcements, the company is reintroducing the Pebble Appstore. According to Migicovsky, the app store contains the same 2,000 apps and 10,000 watchfaces that were available before, as well as new ones created since 2016. Additionally, the app store has a new similar apps/recommendations section to help with app discovery. There’s also now social link previews when you share watchfaces on social media.

Pebble watchface social link preview
Pebble
Pebble watchface social link preview

These may not be the only changes to the app store sees. Migicovsky states that the team is considering several other new features. These possible features include:

  • Click to try out the app in an emulator
  • Detecting and warning users about broken APIs and settings pages
  • More and better categories
  • Better discovery and recommendations
  • Highlighting less-hearted apps

The last bit of news mentions that you can try the new Pebble app on Android and iOS. However, Migicovsky warns that the app isn’t at 100% yet.

