Pebble brings back its app store with thousands of apps and new tools for exploring them

Core Devices

TL;DR Existing Pebble watchfaces and apps can now scale up, allowing them to fill the entire screen on the Pebble Time 2.

The Pebble Appstore is back, with existing and new apps and watchfaces.

Social link previews and a similar app section have been added to the app store.

Pebble is making steady progress toward its eventual return later this year. Before the new smartwatches start shipping, the team is sharing some good news about the Pebble Time 2. It is also reintroducing the Pebble Appstore.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

In a blog post, Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky offered a product and a few announcements. Starting with the update, Migicovsky revealed that his team has been working on a new feature for the Pebble Time 2. Since the Pebble Time 2 has a larger and higher-resolution display than its predecessor, existing apps and watchfaces would be displayed with a black border around them. This new feature allows existing apps and watchfaces to scale up, filling the entire screen. As you can see in the image below, it’s a significant improvement from before.

As for the announcements, the company is reintroducing the Pebble Appstore. According to Migicovsky, the app store contains the same 2,000 apps and 10,000 watchfaces that were available before, as well as new ones created since 2016. Additionally, the app store has a new similar apps/recommendations section to help with app discovery. There’s also now social link previews when you share watchfaces on social media.

Pebble Pebble watchface social link preview

These may not be the only changes to the app store sees. Migicovsky states that the team is considering several other new features. These possible features include: Click to try out the app in an emulator

Detecting and warning users about broken APIs and settings pages

More and better categories

Better discovery and recommendations

Highlighting less-hearted apps The last bit of news mentions that you can try the new Pebble app on Android and iOS. However, Migicovsky warns that the app isn’t at 100% yet.

Follow