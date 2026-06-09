Pebble Round 2 is going to take a little more time to get to your wrist

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Shipments of the Pebble Round 2 have been delayed.

Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky says the plan is to start shipping in July and finish shipping all pre-orders by September.

The Index 01 has also been delayed, with plans to finish shipping pre-orders by the beginning of August.

Earlier this year, Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky announced the Pebble Round 2 and Index 01. If you’ve been waiting for your pre-order to arrive, you’ll have to wait a little longer. Shipments of the successor to the Pebble Time Round and Pebble’s first smart ring have been delayed.

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Today, Migicovsky offered an update on the shipping timelines for the Pebble Round 2, Index 01, and Pebble Time 2. Starting with the Pebble Round 2, you can now expect shipments to start in July. When the device was first announced, shipments were scheduled to start in May. The new plan is to finish shipments of pre-orders in September. According to Migicovsky, mass production has been delayed due to a “cosmetic issue” affecting the latest pre-production samples. This update also mentions that you’ll be able to add black or brown leather straps.

Meanwhile, the company has manufactured 700 Index 01’s and still has 11,000 more to build to finish pre-orders. Pebble expects to expand the beta over the next few weeks, with plans to ship out more smart rings after that. The goal is to finish pre-order shipments by the beginning of August.

Migicovsky attributes the delay to the Index 01 being a “completely new type of product” that they want to take their time to get right. He also points out that producing multiple variations (3 colors/7 sizes) makes Index 01 more complicated than working on watches.

As for the Pebble Time 2, it looks like it’s still smooth sailing. It appears Pebble is aiming to finish all Pebble Time 2 shipments by the end of July. However, Migicovsky warns that there could be delays

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