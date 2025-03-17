Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The clock is counting down for Pebble's anticipated smartwatch reboot
Published on4 hours ago
- The founder of Pebble has been working on new Pebble-like hardware.
- A countdown clock has appeared, signaling an imminent announcement.
After a little coaxing from Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky, Google released the source code to Pebble OS back in January. Shortly after, Migicovsky announced he and a small team were working on new Pebble-like hardware. If you’ve been eagerly waiting for the return of a Pebble smartwatch, it looks like the time is almost here.
Those who signed up for updates on the “RePebble” project are getting an email teasing that something is going down on March 18. The email reads:
Time to get excited!Set your alarm for March 18 (tomorrow!) at 9am PDT – 12 noon EDT – 4pm GMT – 9:30pm IST – Midnight CST – 1am JST
Also included in the email is a link to a RePebble store. If you follow the link, it will open a page that features an image of a Pebble smartwatch with a countdown clock and the word “hello.” There’s no mention of what this announcement will be about, but presumably, it will be the device’s reboot launch. And we would bet on pre-orders opening up on this day.
If you’re wondering what to expect, Migicovsky provided a little teaser back in February. In the shared image, we saw the software running on a development board. Although we don’t know what the new hardware will look like, Migicovsky has tempered expectations by saying the device will be “almost exactly as you remember it, except now with open source software that can you can modify and improve yourself.”