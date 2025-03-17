The clock is counting down for Pebble's anticipated smartwatch reboot

After a little coaxing from Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky, Google released the source code to Pebble OS back in January. Shortly after, Migicovsky announced he and a small team were working on new Pebble-like hardware. If you’ve been eagerly waiting for the return of a Pebble smartwatch , it looks like the time is almost here.

Those who signed up for updates on the “RePebble” project are getting an email teasing that something is going down on March 18. The email reads:

Time to get excited! Set your alarm for March 18 (tomorrow!) at 9am PDT – 12 noon EDT – 4pm GMT – 9:30pm IST – Midnight CST – 1am JST

Also included in the email is a link to a RePebble store. If you follow the link, it will open a page that features an image of a Pebble smartwatch with a countdown clock and the word “hello.” There’s no mention of what this announcement will be about, but presumably, it will be the device’s reboot launch. And we would bet on pre-orders opening up on this day.