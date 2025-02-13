The Small Android Phone project is alive, but not kicking

Paul Jones / Android Authority Pixel 8a

TL;DR Eric Migicovsky’s Small Android Phone project is still ongoing but not a priority, and there is no clear timeline for its release.

The Pebble founder said the project was not moving fast and advised buyers not to wait.

For now, he’s more focused on reviving the Pebble smartwatch with open-source software.

A small but significant number of people feel that most phones are too big, and they would prefer smaller versions without sacrificing specs. Eric Migicovsky, the founder of Pebble, is one of them. He initiated the Small Android Phone project in 2022, aiming to develop a compact, premium Android device reminiscent of the iPhone 13 Mini. While the project is still alive, the latest indicators are that it could be some time before we see his vision of a small Android phone.

Speaking to The Verge, Migicovsky stated that he was only tangentially working on small phones and that they were no longer a top priority. When pressed further on whether someone upgrading now should consider holding out for Migicovsky’s device in the next 18 months instead, he suggested that they shouldn’t.

This vague indication that the Small Android Phone project device is far from imminent tallies with another of Migicovsky’s comments a couple of weeks ago. Writing in a Hacker News discussion thread under the username Erohead, Migicovsky was asked if the Small Android Phone project was dead. He responded, “No, but…not moving fast.”

Alex De Stasio Small Android Phone project industrial designer Alex De Stasio mocked up a Beep billboard.

Initially, the project targeted a 2024 release and progressed to the point of establishing a brand named Beep for marketing purposes. Migicovsky’s vision for the ideal small Android phone included a sub-six-inch display, high-quality cameras, and a stock Android operating system.

For those eagerly awaiting such a device, it appears that they shouldn’t hold their breath. Migicovsky himself has expressed hope that another company might take up the mantle, stating to The Verge, “I really do hope someone else makes one so I don’t have to.”

In the meantime, Migicovsky is dedicating his efforts to bringing back the Pebble smartwatch, focusing on simplicity and long battery life, with plans to incorporate open-source software for user customization.

