Poll: Would you pay for iMessage on Android?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Apple just announced that RCS messaging would finally be coming to iMessage, theoretically making for a more modern texting experience between iPhones and Android phones.

This announcement along with Nothing Chats made us wonder whether you’d pay for iMessage on Android. That’s the topic of our featured poll today, so give us your answer below.

Would you pay for iMessage on Android? 382 votes Yes (I live in North America) 12 % No (I live in North America) 52 % Yes (I live outside North America) 2 % No (I live outside North America) 35 %

We can understand if you’d like to pay for iMessage, as it’s the preferred texting platform in the US in particular. After all, it’s not uncommon to hear about issues related to being a “green bubble.”

Then again, iMessage isn’t nearly as popular outside the US. WhatsApp in particular is super-popular in Europe, Africa, India, and several other major markets. So we’d imagine that most people in these markets don’t care for iMessage in the first place.

Either way, you can vote in the poll above and leave a comment if you’d like to explain your decision.

