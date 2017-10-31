Paranoid Android burst back onto the scene earlier this year after many months in hiding. It has since received several significant updates, the latest of which, version 7.3.1, has just been released.
The new version started to roll out yesterday and includes fixes for the Paranoid Camera app and the KRACK vulnerability, as well as various other improvements. In a statement, the team said that they were “confident” that this was stable and have pushed it out as their final Nougat build (they actually said that almost all of the ROMS reported bugs had been addressed in this upgrade). Now, their focus will be “solely on Oreo and stabilising [their] infrastructure.”
Here is the change list for the latest version:
- Add Anti-Shake mode to Paranoid Camera
- Fix compatibility issues with third-party camera apps
- Fix front-facing camera crashes in Paranoid Camera
- KRACK Vulnerability patches
- Various improvements to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity
- Performance and efficiency improvements for Pocket Lock
- Launcher improvements and fixes
- Various performance and battery improvements
- Other minor improvements and fixes
- Final update for translations
As well as the global changes above, there are many individual device improvements arriving to devices such as the OnePlus 3/3T, original Google Pixels, Nexus range, Nextbit Robin and Xiaomi Mi5. The majority of these are camera issues and patches for the BlueBorne kernel vulnerability, though there are some more specific changes.
Though the team are now going to be looking at a build based on Android Oreo, we don’t yet have any indication as to when that will arrive. Head to the Paranoid Android Google+ Community page for more.