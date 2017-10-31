Paranoid Android burst back onto the scene earlier this year after many months in hiding. It has since received several significant updates, the latest of which, version 7.3.1, has just been released.

The new version started to roll out yesterday and includes fixes for the Paranoid Camera app and the KRACK vulnerability, as well as various other improvements. In a statement, the team said that they were “confident” that this was stable and have pushed it out as their final Nougat build (they actually said that almost all of the ROMS reported bugs had been addressed in this upgrade). Now, their focus will be “solely on Oreo and stabilising [their] infrastructure.”

Here is the change list for the latest version:

Add Anti-Shake mode to Paranoid Camera

Fix compatibility issues with third-party camera apps

Fix front-facing camera crashes in Paranoid Camera

KRACK Vulnerability patches

Various improvements to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity

Performance and efficiency improvements for Pocket Lock

Launcher improvements and fixes

Various performance and battery improvements

Other minor improvements and fixes

Final update for translations

As well as the global changes above, there are many individual device improvements arriving to devices such as the OnePlus 3/3T, original Google Pixels, Nexus range, Nextbit Robin and Xiaomi Mi5. The majority of these are camera issues and patches for the BlueBorne kernel vulnerability, though there are some more specific changes.

Though the team are now going to be looking at a build based on Android Oreo, we don’t yet have any indication as to when that will arrive. Head to the Paranoid Android Google+ Community page for more.