Paramount Plus announces price hike for later this year

TL;DR Paramount Plus with Showtime, Paramount Plus Essential, and Paramount Plus with limited commercials monthly plans are getting more expensive.

The price hike is scheduled to take effect starting August 20.

Annual plans are staying the same.

Numerous streaming services, including Crunchyroll, Peacock, and Netflix, have announced price hikes this year. Paramount Plus will be the latest to join the revolving carousel of increased streaming subscription costs.

Today, Paramount announced that the monthly fees for Paramount Plus Essential, Paramount Plus with Showtime, and Paramount Plus with limited commercials will increase for new subscribers starting on August 20. The highest tier, with Showtime, will now cost $12.99 ($1 more expensive than before). The limited commercials plan is also seeing a $1 price bump, which now puts it at $7.99 per month. Meanwhile, the Essential tier is seeing the biggest cost increase; it is now $7.99 a month ($2 more expensive).

If you’re an annual subscriber to any of these plans, there’s nothing to fret as the costs are staying the same. At the same time, if you’re an existing monthly subscriber to the Essential plan, you’ll continue to pay $5.99. However, existing Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers will have to pay the new price on their next billing date or after September 20.

It has been a little over a year since Paramount last raised its prices. During this time, the essential model went from $4.99 to $5.99. Paramount also got rid of its premium tier without Showtime option, leaving only the premium $11.99 with Showtime option.

