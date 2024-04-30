Latest OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro updates are all about quality-of-life improvements

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR The OxygenOS 14.0.0.700 update adds quality-of-life and security features for the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10T users get new features, including an easy way to set volume per app and more.

OnePlus 10 Pro users get a new lock screen option and other useful updates.

OnePlus users are treated to some new useful features via the latest OxygenOS update.

The OxygenOS 14.0.0.700 for the OnePlus 10T includes minor tweaks to existing features as well as some new features, while OnePlus 10 Pro users got mostly minor quality-of-life updates.

OnePlus 10T updates Released for India, the EU, and globally, some of the more notable OnePlus 10T updates include adjusting volume based on apps, unlocking the phone using fingerprint unlock without turning on the screen, and the ability to turn on the flashlight by holding the volume down button while the display is off.

Other changes include taking partial screenshots and the option to create photo collages without frames in the Photos app. Also included are general system stability and performance updates, as well as the April 2024 Android security patch.

The updates for the OnePlus 10T are rolling out to devices now.

Check out the full changelog for the update below:

System Adds a “Partial screenshot” option in the Smart Sidebar.

You can now create photo collages without frames in Photos.

You can now press and hold the Volume Down button to turn the torch on when the screen is off.

You can now adjust the volume for individual apps based on your needs.

You can now enter the first letter of an app name for a fuzzy search from the app library in the task bar.

You can now use fingerprint unlock without waking up the screen.

Improves system stability and performance.

Integrates the April 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

OnePlus 10 Pro updates For OnePlus 10 Pro users, the 14.0.0.700 update includes ways to increase security, like enabling or disabling swipe trail for pattern unlocking in the lock screen. Other improvements include adjusting the volume in quick settings and changing the lock layout to horizontal on the lock screen.

Also included are general system stability updates as well as the April 2024 Android security patch.

Check out the full changelog for the OnePlus 10 Pro below:

System Adds a horizontal layout for the Lock screen clock.

You can now adjust the volume in Quick Settings.

You can now choose not to show the track when drawing the Lock screen pattern to unlock your device.

Improves system stability.

You can now adjust the size of a floating window by dragging its bottom and swiping up to close a mini window.

Integrates the April 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Download the update Check if the update is available for your OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro by going to Settings > About Device > OxygenOS > Check for Update.

Or, you can directly download the update file and sideload it via the links below:

