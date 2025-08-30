Libby introduces 'Inspire Me' to beef up your reading list

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Libby will soon officially roll out a new AI-powered discovery tool called Inspire Me.

The feature suggests five titles based on saved books or selected prompts.

Some users and librarians are skeptical about privacy concerns and AI replacing human curation.

Libby, the popular library app for borrowing e-books and audiobooks, has introduced a new discovery tool called Inspire Me. The AI-powered feature offers five tailored recommendations based on a reader’s saved titles or selected prompts, surfacing books available to borrow right away.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

In theory, the tool should streamline skimming your Libby app for book ideas. But not everyone is ready to hand over their reading list to an algorithm. Libby hopes Inspire Me will complement librarian-led discovery, but some users have already raised red flags. First, about the privacy concerns, but secondly, about the role of generative AI versus real, human experts. As one Redditor bluntly put it: “Thanks, but I’ll stick with my local librarian’s recommendations.” The skepticism reflects a broader hesitation about whether AI belongs in the library experience at all.

OverDrive, the company behind Libby, is quick to offer reassurances. It says Inspire Me doesn’t collect “inessential personal information,” won’t share user data with third parties or AI models, and only sees the bare titles you choose to share, not tags, device IDs, or private details. The company’s pitch is that Inspire Me is about enhancing discovery without compromising trust. Overdrive is also careful to frame the tool as an assistant meant to spark ideas, not replace the intuition of librarians.

Libby is most commonly used by owners of devices like Kindles and Kobo e-readers. Using Inspire Me, users can get recommendations through AI, instantly download suggested books, and carry on reading in the comfort of e-ink. In other words, it further stretches the gap between chatting up your local librarian to check out physical books and a tablet-centered, tech-based reading experience.

Whether you’re intrigued or unconvinced, expect to see Inspire Me appear in Libby this September. Or you can test drive the new feature now by searching #InspireMe in the Libby app. For some, it may be the perfect nudge toward a new favorite book. For others, there’s no replacing the local librarian.

Follow