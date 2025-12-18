Oura's Year in Review confirms just how stressed all of us are

Taylor Kerns / Android Authority

TL;DR Year in Review is now available for Oura users.

Oura users in Ireland logged the most steps in 2025 with an average of 8,924 per day. Austrailian users had the highest average sleep score (80/100).

Users in the US logged the most daily stress on average, at 121.2 minutes.

The year is drawing to a close, and on the back of Spotify Wrapped, every app you’ve ever used has some kind of year-end recap to offer. Next up: Oura users now have access to Oura’s personalized, annual Year in Review recaps that show trends in activity, sleep, and more. Oura’s also shared the countries where its users are logging the most activity, sleep, and stress — and it’s not looking great for the US.

According to Oura, users living in New Zealand had the highest average sleep score for 2025, at 80 out of 100. Australia came in a close second at 79.4, with Denmark and Austria tied for third place at 79. Oura wearers in Ireland got the most steps per day at an average of 8,924. Second and third place were close: users in Spain got an average of 8,914 steps a day, while those in Italy logged 8,907 on average.

Americans logged the most daily stress, at 121.2 minutes. The Netherlands landed in second place at 120 minutes, with Norway in third at 118.

Oura points to an American Psychological Association report showing that a majority of Americans are feeling isolated and worried about the future. But Oura also notes that the platform’s stress measurement features capture physiological stress rather than psychological stress, interpreting signals like change in heart rate variability or overnight body temperature as signs of physical strain. These metrics can be informed by psychological stress, but are also influenced by things like exercise and caffeine consumption.

These numbers are aggregated from individual users’ Year in Review reports, and there’s plenty more in Oura’s full post. If you’re an Oura user with at least 60 days of history on the platform, you should see a card for your personal Year in Review in the Oura app’s Today tab.

