Oura x Peloton has a good ring to it

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Oura now integrates with Peloton via Google Health Connect.

Peloton users can view their workout details and biometrics in the Oura app.

Workouts will also be incorporated into Oura Ring users’ daily scores.

Google’s Health Connect brings plenty of power to one of the smallest members of the wearables market, the Oura Ring. As was announced at Google I/O, Oura now adds integration with a number of popular health platforms. This includes Peloton, the cult-favorite fitness app for at-home workouts.

Each time you sweat through a Peloton class wearing your ring, you can now open the companion app to see your details and biometrics on the home screen. You can even dig into further details by tapping on the workout summary. To maintain Oura’s holistic approach to well-being, users’ Readiness and Activity Scores will also automatically reflect the effort expended during Peloton workouts.

In our experience reviewing the Oura Ring 3, these scores, as well as a Sleep score, facilitate a balanced approach to wellness. Oura tailors the scores according to users’ goals and habits, providing a personalized tracking experience with digestible insights.

The Oura Ring already boasted integration with Strava, a widely-used social platform for runners and cyclists. Integration with Peloton is the second option to allow users to directly import workout data into the Oura app. It’s an exciting step for the device and for Oura users interested in a more dedicated fitness tracking tool.

