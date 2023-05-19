Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Despite its tiny stature, the Oura Ring boasts a variety of impressive features and specs. Intended to stay on your finger. it’s also comfortable, attractive, and lasts multiple days between charges. But what about while you shower or count laps in the pool? Find out if the Oura Ring is waterproof.

Is the Oura Ring waterproof?

The Oura Ring packs a lot of powerful sensors into a very tiny form factor. It’s so subtle, you may find little reason to take it off outside of charging up. In fact, we’ve rarely removed our own since our Oura Ring 3 review. Given you only need to charge every few days, exposure to water is bound to happen.

Unfortunately, no device is truly waterproof. Instead, the latest Oura Ring offers a 10ATM water resistance rating, meaning it is safe to wear in depths up to 100m (or about 330 feet). You can even leave it on for recreational diving and snorkeling. However, Oura does not recommend taking the device scuba diving or keeping it submerged for more than 12 hours.

Can you shower with the Oura Ring?

Absolutely. Since the Oura Ring is water resistant up to 100m, it is plenty safe for showers. It’s even fine to apply hand sanitizer with your ring on. Just be sure to rinse any products, such as soap or shampoos, off the ring to ensure sensor accuracy.

If you want to give the ring itself a rinse, use mild dish soap and warm water. We recommend drying the ring and your finger completely to avoid trapping moisture that can cause irritation.

Can you swim with it? It’s perfectly fine to swim with your Oura Ring in salt water or in a pool. The device will continue to track your heart rate as you stroke. However, since the Oura Ring is not waterproof, Oura advises against certain specific uses, such as scuba diving mentioned above. High-velocity water or extended submersion, can lead to water infiltrating the ring’s sensor package which will cause damage to the device.

Can you wear it in the sauna? If you’re looking to hit the locker room spa after a grueling workout, you can wear your Oura Ring in saunas, hot tubs, ice baths, and even cryotherapy tanks. That said, exposure to extreme temperatures below 32°F above 95°F over long periods of time can lead to battery damage.

FAQs

Can you wear the Oura Ring surfing? Yes. In fact, Oura has even partnered with the World Surf League in the past.

Can the Oura Ring track swimming? If you wear your Oura Ring while swimming, it will track your heart rate just like a any other workout.

Can you wear your Oura Ring at night? Please do! The Oura Ring is a fantastic sleep tracker.

