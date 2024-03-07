Samsung Galaxy Ring's biggest competitor is now available on Amazon

While all eyes may be on the Galaxy Ring at the moment, Samsung’s upcoming smart ring is still a ways away from launching. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Ring’s biggest rival, the Oura Ring , is currently available, and the company has made it easier than ever to pick one up.

Today, Oura announced it’s extending the availability of the Oura Ring. Shoppers in the US will now be able to order an Oura Ring from Amazon’s website , in addition to Oura’s own web store. And if you have Amazon Prime, you can get the smart ring with free shipping.

Oura says it is putting its full selection of products on the Oura Amazon brand store. So if you want the Heritage or Horizon model, you’ll be able to find it in the brand store. You’ll also be able to pick from all six finishes that come with the Horizon model and all four finishes that come with the Heritage model.

Horizon finishes: Brushed Titanium, Silver, Black, Stealth, Gold, and Rose Gold

Heritage finishes: Silver, Black, Stealth, and Gold

To make sure customers get a ring that fits their fingers, Oura says that Amazon will offer sizing kits. This way, you won’t get stuck with the smart ring that’s too big or small.