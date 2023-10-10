Oura Ring gets new colorway and stress management features

Oura

TL;DR Oura is introducing a new Brushed Titanium colorway to its Horizon collection.

The smart ring is also getting three new stress management features.

These features include Daytime Stress, Reflections, and Stress Resilience.

As talk about Samsung’s Galaxy Ring ramps up, its main competitor, Oura, has some of its own headlines to make. The smart ring company is launching a new colorway and rolling out a handful of features.

Today, Oura announced three new features are rolling out to the Oura Ring. These three features include Daytime Stress, Reflections, and Stress Resilience, all designed to help the user manage daily stress levels.

Daytime Stress is the first of the features that are rolling out, and it will be available starting today. This function can identify stress triggers by continuously measuring small changes in biometrics like heart rate, HRV, and temperature. Readings are captured every 15 minutes to provide Oura members with data so they know what experiences add stress to their lives.

The second feature, called Reflections, is currently in beta for iOS. But if you want to try it out, the company says the feature is an AI-powered journal that allows members to speak and record a short journal entry. You’ll also be able to use a single gesture to have the ring record your mood and mental state.

The last feature won’t be out until winter later this year, but it involves measuring your ability to withstand stress. Specifically, the Stress Resilience feature assesses your ability to withstand physiological stress by tracking daytime stress load, daytime recovery, and recovery during sleep.

Along with these features, Oura announced that it has partnered with the mediation app Headspace. The app is said to add more stress-focused content to Oura’s content library. Oura members will also be able to access select Headspace meditations, guided breathwork, and muscle relaxation exercises in the Explore section and Daytime Stress feature in the Oura app.

As for the new colorway, you’ll now be able to get an Oura Ring in Brushed Titanium. It will join Silver, Black, Stealth, Gold, and Rose Gold as the sixth option in the current Horizon-style lineup. Like the Stealth and Gold finishes, Brushed Titanium is priced at $449 and will be available on Oura’s website.

