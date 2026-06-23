The Ceramic Oura Ring 4 just fell 48% for Prime Day, beating every previous deal on it

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Health tracking that stays on your finger all day is the big draw of the Oura Ring 4, and this deal makes it much easier to pick up. The Ceramic Midnight version also features a premium dark blue finish while retaining the same core sensors and features as the standard model.

This smart ring tracks sleep, activity, readiness, stress, heart health, temperature trends, and women’s health metrics through the Oura app. Battery life is listed at about 5 to 8 days, depending on size, settings, features used, and battery age. You also get Oura Advisor, which uses AI-powered personalized insights based on your health and behavior data. The ring works with both iOS and Android, and it has a strong 4.5-star review score.

For Prime Day 2026, the Oura Ring 4 is down to $259 from $499. That is a 48% discount off the RRP, which is a huge cut for a premium wearable. It almost goes without saying that this is the lowest price we’ve ever tracked on the smart ring.

You’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to get this discount. If you’re not already signed up, you can grab a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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