Oura Ring 4 launch triggers first deals on the Gen 3 models

We always say that the best time to find a discount on a device is right as the successor launches, and these Oura Ring deals are the perfect example. With the Ring 4 being unveiled today, The Oura Ring 3 just got a tasty price drop in several styles. In some instances, it’s your first chance to save on the impressive smart ring.

The discount drops the Oura Ring 3 Horizon $50 off retail price at $299. The Brushed Titanium model is reduced to $349, saving you $100. The Ring 3 Heritage is reduced to $349, a $50 discount.

The novel fitness tracker impressed our team, focusing on your overall well-being rather than pushing you to hit daily goals. Its sleek, jewelry-like design ensures that it blends seamlessly with your lifestyle, whether you’re at the gym or out for a formal event. With top-tier sleep tracking and advanced health metrics like real-time heart rate, SpO2 levels, and even period prediction, it offers a well-rounded approach to wellness. The only frustrating aspect is that many of the advanced features require a monthly subscription.

The Heritage and Horizon styles of the Oura Ring 3 cater to different tastes. The Heritage model features a flat top for a more angular, masculine look, while the Horizon model offers a smooth, circular design resembling a wedding band. Both models are packed with the same powerful health-tracking capabilities, but the Horizon adds an extra touch of elegance, especially in the premium Brushed Titanium finish.

These Oura Ring 3 deals are going to be popular, so don’t miss out. The widgets above take you to them.

