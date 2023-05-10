The Oura Ring is getting even smarter with Lifesum sleep and nutrition tracking

Announced today at Google I/O, a partnership with Oura adds new usability to the nutrition-based health service Lifesum. Thanks to Oura, the maker of the Oura Ring smart ring fitness tracker , Lifesum will now offer a sleep-tracking feature with personalized insights and guidance. The feature offers users important access to the complex relationship between nutrition and sleep.

The new partnership between Oura and Lifesum integrates via Google’s Health Connect for Android platform. According to Lifesum CEO, Markus Falk, the aim of this partnership is to help users gain more insight into how their diet may be affecting their rest and overall well-being, a connection he explains is “key to weight management and overall health.” To help users manage the relationship, the feature will streamline data into actionable insights. These will include everything from suggestions on how your sleep may affect your cravings to tips on what to eat to counter a bad night of rest.