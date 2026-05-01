Oura just fixed two of cycle tracking’s biggest blind spots

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Oura has announced two new in-app features, Hormonal Birth Control support and Menopause Insights.

The new features expand cycle tracking to better contextualize contraception use and perimenopause.

Both features start rolling out globally on May 6.

Oura is expanding its women’s health toolkit with a sharper focus on hormonal shifts that don’t fit neatly into traditional cycle tracking. Today, the company announced Hormonal Birth Control support and Menopause Insights, two new features heading to the Oura app.

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Hormonal Birth Control support

Oura

The first change lands in how Oura will handle hormonal contraception going forward. Users will now be able to log specific methods, including pills, IUDs, implants, patches, and more, and track how those choices affect things like temperature trends, sleep, and recovery. Instead of flattening everything into one pattern, the app will show how your baseline changes on and off hormones. That sounds obvious, but it’s something most wearables still miss.

Oura also announced a new partnership with Twentyeight Health, letting users connect with clinicians for prescriptions and virtual consultations.

Menopause Insights

Oura

The new Menopause Insights feature centers around a questionnaire that evaluates how symptoms like sleep disruption, mood changes, and cognitive shifts impact users’ daily lives. After the assessment, users get a personalized dashboard breaking down those symptom patterns. From there, users can track changes over time and see how shifts in stress, sleep, or habits line up with biometric data. Members can also save and share their results to facilitate more productive conversations with clinicians.

Both Hormonal Birth Control support and Menopause Insights point to where women’s health tracking is heading next, but the real test will be how useful they feel in practice. More broadly, these updates make it clear Oura is committed to being a long-term health companion, not just a sleep and recovery tracker. Birth control, pregnancy, and menopause are all part of that arc, and Oura is starting to connect those stages into one continuous experience.

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