This 4K projector is bright, built for living rooms, and affordable(ish)

Today, Optoma launched a new 4K laser projector built for everyday living rooms. The UHZ36 delivers true 4K resolution and impressive brightness without demanding a dedicated home theater, and does so at a price that’s notably lower than many high-end alternatives.

The UHZ36’s spec sheet includes true 4K UHD resolution (3840 × 2160) and a 3,500-lumen brightness rating, making it well-suited for viewing in a variety of lighting conditions. The projector can scale from roughly a 50-inch image up to 300 inches, giving users flexibility in different room sizes and setups. Optoma also claims a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, which should help darker scenes retain depth even when watching in brighter settings.

For movie buffs, the projector packs HDR support and a dedicated Filmmaker Mode, which disables motion smoothing and excess image processing to better preserve the director’s original intent. On the flip side, Optoma includes its own color enhancement tools and PureMotion processing, designed to boost color vibrancy and smooth fast-moving content like sports.

One of the projector’s biggest selling points is the laser light source. Optoma rates the UHZ36 for up to 30,000 hours of use, meaning years of viewing without worrying about bulb replacements. The projector also supports HDMI ARC and includes a built-in 15W speaker, which won’t replace a soundbar or surround system but should be good enough for casual viewing right out of the box.

The Optoma UHZ36 is expected to launch in the U.S. at around $1,299, landing at retailers like Amazon. That price tag isn’t cheap, but in the context of true 4K laser projectors, many of which climb well past $2,000, it lands firmly in that “affordable(ish)” middle ground. With strong brightness, long-life laser tech, and a more approachable price, it looks like a practical big-screen upgrade for everyday viewing.

