This $8,000 projector is betting cinephiles will pay for brightness

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TL;DR Optoma has announced the HCPro-5400, a 4K triple RGB laser projector

The high-end projector is rated at 5,000 lumens and supports Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, and HDR10+.

It is priced at $7,999 with expected availability later this week.

Optoma has announced the HCPro-5400, its newest high-end home cinema projector that taps into two familiar trends: high brightness and a long spec sheet. Like a lot of recent launches, it leans hard on headline numbers.

The launch leads with a 5,000-lumen rating, which is objectively a lot. That’s well beyond what most traditional home theater setups need, but it lines up with where the category is heading. Projectors aren’t just for dark rooms anymore, and brands keep pushing them into everyday spaces.

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It’s not just about output, either. The HCPro-5400 pairs native 4K resolution with an RGB triple laser system, along with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a wide 96% BT.2020 color gamut. You also get IMAX Enhanced and Filmmaker mode, which suggests Optoma is aiming for both flexibility and a more dialed-in cinematic experience.

On the practical side, the HCPro-5400 includes motorized lens controls, 1.6x zoom, lens shift, and a 1.25 to 2.0:1 throw ratio for flexible placement. Optoma also rates the laser light source for up to 30,000 hours of use, so this is clearly designed as a long-term setup rather than something you’ll swap out when a new flagship lands next year. It can project up to a 300-inch image, assuming you have a wall big enough to match. Optoma is also pitching the HCPro-5400 as a gaming option, with input lag as low as 8.5ms for 1080p/240Hz content. It supports Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), so compatible devices can automatically switch into a low-lag mode.

At $7,999, it lands squarely in premium territory, where spec inflation is starting to feel like the baseline. Triple-laser engines, stacked HDR formats, and ever-higher brightness numbers are becoming the norm. Whether that actually changes the experience in most living (or theater) rooms is up for debate.

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