OPPO forms 'strategic alliance' for European return after solving patent dispute

TL;DR OPPO is coming back to Europe after resolving a patent dispute with Nokia.

The phone maker is forming a three-year “strategic alliance” with the carrier Telefónica to strengthen its expansion in the area.

OPPO says all countries it operated in before will start getting its products again.

After reaching a deal with Nokia, and resolving any patent disputes Nokia had against it, OPPO was expected to return to Europe. Now the Android phone maker has announced its comeback.

According to Max Jambor, OPPO released a statement confirming it is headed back to the region it left not long ago. It adds that all countries it operated in before will start getting its products again.

A statement from @oppo People from all European countries that OPPO has been present before will soon get OPPO innovative products again.

OPPO will form a 3-year strategic alliance with Telefónica group, strengthening its expansion in Europe. — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) February 26, 2024

The company was forced to exit the market due to lawsuits from Nokia over the use of 5G patents in its devices. At the time, OPPO claimed it was only temporarily halting operations in the region as it negotiated with Nokia.

In addition to re-entering Europe, it looks like OPPO has struck an important partnership. OPPO says it is forming a three-year “strategic alliance” with Telefónica, a cellular carrier with a heavy presence in Europe.

This development makes OPPO the third BBK Electronics company to re-enter Europe, following OnePlus and Vivo.

