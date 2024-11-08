More details leak about a contender for best camera phone of 2025

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A prolific leaker has revealed more OPPO Find X8 Ultra specs.

The new phone will apparently offer a flat screen, IP68/IP69 ratings, and dual periscope cameras.

This also comes after the leaker claimed the phone will have four 50MP rear cameras, including 3x and 6x cameras.

OPPO launched the Find X8 and X8 Pro in China last month, and these look like great camera phones. We’ve also heard rumors about a Find X8 Ultra model, and it seems like more apparent details have leaked.

Leaker Digital Chat Station posted some purported Find X8 Ultra specs on Weibo, asserting that it has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 6.82-inch flat screen (2K, 120Hz) with the same BOE X2 tech as the OnePlus 13. Other mentioned specs include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and IP68/IP69 ratings.

The tipster also claimed that the phone offers a one-inch main camera and dual-periscope cameras with a Hasselblad multi-spectral sensor. Digital Chat Station adds that the focal length of the cameras has “not changed much.”

For what it’s worth, the tipster previously asserted that we should expect a quad 50MP rear camera system featuring 3x and 6x cameras. This would be in line with the previous Ultra handset. But we hope OPPO brings a better 6x camera in particular, such as a wider aperture and/or larger sensor, as this would help deliver a more modern zoom camera experience.

We’re also guessing that the Find X8 Ultra will bring the Apple-style camera button as seen on the Find X8 Pro. That would be a welcome addition, allowing you to swipe on the button to zoom in and out.

In any event, we thought the Find X7 Ultra was one of the best camera phones ever in our review but lamented the China-only availability. The good news is that OPPO has confirmed the Find X8 and X8 Pro will launch globally, so we hope this expanded availability extends to the X8 Ultra as well.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments