OPPO confirms Find X7 series is real, reveals first camera details

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR OPPO has confirmed that the Find X7 series is coming.

The company also said the series will use the Sony LYT-900 one-inch camera sensor.

OPPO delivered a great phone in the admittedly China-only Find X6 Pro, and we’ve already seen several leaks regarding the Find X7 series. Now, OPPO has revealed that the Find X7 range is indeed a thing.

The company posted an image on Weibo, confirming the Find X7 series name for the first time. The image also revealed that the series will use the new Sony LYT-900 camera sensor, touting improved dynamic range, better light-gathering capabilities, and more.

The LYT-900 is indeed a one-inch camera sensor. We initially thought it was a rebranded version of the well-received IMX989 sensor used in a host of flagship phones this year (including the Find X6 Pro), but Sony told Android Authority that this wasn’t the case.

“IMX989 and LYT900 are both one-inch sensors but different models,” the company told us in response to an emailed query.

Either way, it looks like the OPPO Find X7 series will have arguably the best main camera sensor around. We hope the company is able to combine that with fantastic software to deliver excellent photos and videos in all scenarios, although the Find X6 Pro makes us very optimistic.

Leaks also point to the Find X7 Pro or Ultra having two 50MP periscope cameras (3x and 6x). So those on the hunt for a versatile, top-tier camera phone should keep this series in mind. We’ve asked OPPO about global availability and will update the article accordingly.

