OPPO Find X7 design revealed, confirms 2 (!) periscope cameras and alert slider

TL;DR OPPO has posted a video showing the Find X7 series from a variety of angles.

The clip confirms the design and a few features, such as an alert slider and two periscope cameras.

The new smartphones are scheduled for an apparent “global” launch on January 8, 2024.

OPPO has already confirmed that the Find X7 series is on the way, and we’ve seen several leaks regarding the new flagship phones. Now, the Chinese manufacturer has officially shown off the Find X7 series, confirming several features in the process.

The company uploaded a video to its Weibo account (see the clip at the top of the page), confirming the design for both phones. Expect a circular camera housing and a two-toned rear cover here. It looks like the company is using glass for the area around the camera housing and vegan leather for the rest of the back.

Staying with the design, OPPO’s video confirms that the Find X7 series will have an alert slider. So if you liked this feature on OnePlus phones but want a more premium phone, the Find X7 range might be up your alley.

Look a little closer at the Pro or Ultra model’s Hasselblad-branded camera system and you can see two periscope cameras here, in line with rumors. Text on the camera housing also mentions a 135mm focal length, which is equivalent to a ~5.6X periscope camera. We also see text related to a 14mm focal length (presumably for the ultrawide camera) and an f/1.8 aperture (ostensibly for the main shooter). Meanwhile, text on the standard model’s camera housing points to a 70mm focal length, suggesting only a 3x periscope camera here.

OPPO also confirmed what appears to be a “global” launch date on Weibo (see the image above), with the Find X7 series launch scheduled for January 8, 2024. We’ve asked the company to confirm that the series will indeed be available outside China and will update the article accordingly.

Nevertheless, we hope the phones do leave China as the Find X6 Pro in particular was one of the best camera phones of the year. So it would be a real shame if a more ambitious OPPO flagship device doesn’t get a wide release in 2024.

Comments