OPPO Find X7 series leaks may have revealed design and camera specs

TL;DR A leaker may have uncovered the camera specs for the OPPO Find X7 series.

Another leak may have revealed marketing material for the OPPO Find X7 series.

The image shows two phones with a leather back, a prominent circular camera bump, and a four-camera setup.

It’s been a busy 24 hours for OPPO Find X7 leaks. Not only did leakers potentially reveal the specs of the cameras, but they may have also given us a render that reveals the design.

Starting off with the camera specs, Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station might have leaked the camera details for the whole series. According to the leaker, the Find X7 could feature a 50MP LYT808 main shooter, 50MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto lens with an OmniVision OV64B sensor and 3x optical zoom.

Meanwhile, it appears the X7 Pro and Ultra may end up having the same setup. This setup includes Sony’s 50MP LYT900 sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, a 50MP telephoto lens from Sony (IMX890) with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 6x optical zoom.

In addition to these camera specs, Max Jambor and other leakers shared an image of what appears to be marketing material for the Find X7 series. It’s unclear which model is appearing in the image above, but some are claiming it shows the design of the Find X7 Pro or the Ultra. It’s possible that the image may even be showing both phones as they may share the same design.

In that image, we get a full view of the back of the handsets. It appears to show that the devices could have a leather back, a prominent circular camera bump, and a four-camera setup.

