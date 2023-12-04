Wow, we don't know how to feel about this leaked phone's camera bump

Ryan McNeal / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak may have revealed the design of the OPPO Find X7 Pro.

The handset’s most noticeable physical feature appears to be a unique octagonal camera bump.

The image appears to show that the camera bump houses four sensors.

There have been plenty of leaks and rumors surrounding the OPPO Find X7 Pro. Despite having information on the potential specs and features, we haven’t had any leaks that give us a real-world look at the handset. But that may have changed today, thanks to a new leak.

On the social platform Weibo, user Novice evaluation shared a couple of pictures of what’s believed to be the OPPO Find X7 Pro. One of the images shows the display, while the other image shows the back, revealing an interesting design choice from the manufacturer.

The back of the phone appears to have a rather large octagonal camera bump. We don’t exactly know how to feel about this unique design choice, but its size is big enough to seemingly fit in four camera modules. According to a translation of the post, the device includes dual periscope telephoto sensors. One of those could possibly be a IMX890 periscope lens, according to rumors.

Although we don’t have any other information to go on, rumors suggest the main camera could be a 1-inch Sony LYT-900. It could also contain an IMX890 ultrawide sensor.

As for the display, leaks have suggested that the screen may be curved and could offer 2K resolution and high-frequency dimming. There’s also a punch-hole cutout in the top center that rumors claim is a 32MP IMX709 selfie camera.

While it’s still a mystery when OPPO will launch the Find X7 Pro, it traditionally launches in the first quarter of each year. It’s currently unknown if the phone will launch outside of China this time around.

