OPPO Find N3 Flip leaked renders showcase last minute design-switch

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR New OPPO Find N3 Flip design scheme renders showcase a different rear camera layout than what had previously leaked.

The three rear cameras share their camera island and also have Hasselblad branding.

Specs and the launch timeline of the device have also leaked.

We’re seeing more and more foldables launching from OEMs, which is excellent. The day is not far when most of the best phones to buy will be foldables. OPPO is preparing its 2023 lineup of foldables with the upcoming launch of the Find N3 and Find N3 Flip. Now, new renders have emerged online, showcasing the design of the Find N3 Flip.

Leaker Digital Chat Station (on Weibo) and tech publication Pricebaba had separately posted renders and design schematics of the OPPO Find N3 Flip, but both have been taken down. However, you can access the same through a Web Archive copy.

The renders corroborate each other, which is important as they differ from the previously leaked renders of the Find N3 Flip. All renders so far do show off the vertical cover display.

Digital Chat Station on Weibo

The renders that had leaked before these had the rear cameras placed differently. They were stacked vertically in their individual camera rings, similar to its predecessor. In contrast, these new renders indicate that the three rear cameras share their camera island. We can also see the Hasselblad branding in one of these.

The leak from Pricebaba shares some key details regarding the launch timeline and the device’s specs. The OPPO Find N3 Flip is said to launch in China by the end of this month, with a global launch expected in September.

The Find N3 Flip is expected to launch with a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display on the inside with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3-inch cover display on the outside. The camera setup is said to include a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 32MP telephoto sensor, and a 32MP selfie camera on the inside. The phone is also expected to come with 67W fast charging support. The device is said to run on Android 13 based on ColorOS 14.

Comments