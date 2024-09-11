OPPO reveals what the Find N3 could've looked like

Pete Lau

TL;DR The CPO of OPPO has shared some images of an unused design for the Find N3.

The design features a metal stripe paired with what appears to be a vegan leather material.

The images show the design in black, blue, and green.

Before a smartphone launches, companies often draft up various designs before ultimately choosing the final look. It’s rare that we ever get to see the designs that were left on the cutting room floor. However, we’re getting that chance now with one of OPPO’s foldables — the Find N3.

Last year, OPPO launched the Find N3, the doppelganger to the OnePlus Open. The design is fairly standard looking for a foldable, with the most unique part of its design being the circular camera bump in the rear. But it seems OPPO did, at one point, have a more intriguing design for the foldable that it sadly passed on.

In a social post on X (formerly Twitter), OPPO Chief Product Officer Pete Lau shared a few images of a design that didn’t make the cut. Speaking of the concept, Lau said, “Even if some remarkable creations, like these #OPPOFindN3 designs, don’t make it to market, the innovation and dedication behind them keep pushing us ahead.”

Unlike the final design, which has a solid-colored back, this design shows the phone with a vertical metal stripe paired with what appears to be vegan leather. All three images also show the design in different color schemes, including blue, black, and a dull grayish green.

It’s anyone’s guess whether OPPO will ever use this design for another device. But replies to Lau’s post suggest that a lot of people really like the look. Personally, I have to admit that the blue variant looks pretty good.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments