OpenAI's DALL-E now lets you fine-tune your AI art with editing tools

OpenAI

TL;DR OpenAI’s DALL-E is getting two new features today.

The AI image generator now comes with editing tools.

Users will also be presented with preset-like style suggestions.

Sometimes it can be difficult to figure out just the right prompt to get OpenAI’s DALL-E to create the exact image you’re looking for. But the ChatGPT creator’s AI image generator is getting new editing-focused features that should help on that front.

OpenAI has announced that DALL-E is getting a set of new features today. The first introduces editing tools, which are available on both web and mobile when using DALL-E in ChatGPT. An editing icon will appear when the user clicks on the generated image. They’ll then be able to highlight an area in the image and provide a prompt. In the example in the tweet below shows the user highlighting a poodle’s ears and prompting DALL-E to add bows.

The second update coming to DALL-E is preset-like style suggestions. These suggestions will make the AI generate an image in different art styles, like woodcut, synthwave, sci-fi, or gothic. It seems the suggestions are meant to serve as a jumping-off point if you need some help coming up with something.

The incorporation of both features should make it a bit easier to create images for those of us who aren’t exactly prompt masters. However, you’ll still need to know what you want to add or take out of the image.

