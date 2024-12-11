ChatGPT is down, as OpenAI reports major outage

Today is just not the day to be a major tech player, as mere hours after Meta experienced a vast service interruption across platforms like Facebook and Instagram, OpenAI is reporting a significant outage of its own.

The ChatGPT provider starting notifying users about possible issues shortly after 6PM ET, quickly dialing-up the severity of those alerts and eventually declaring a major outage affecting its API, as well as ChatGPT and Sora products.

With so many companies relying on OpenAI’s API access for their own projects, this incident is already affecting millions upon millions of users, making it all the more critical for OpenAI to get service restored as quickly as possible. So far we haven’t heard any specific details about an ETA for a return to normal operation, but we’ll update you as news comes in.

Update, December 11, 2024 (07:26 PM ET): OpenAI has posted a status update on this evening’s outage:

ChatGPT, Sora, and the API remain down. We have identified the issue and are rolling out a remediation. We are working as fast as we can to return service to normal and apologize for the downtime.

Developing…