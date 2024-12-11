Instagram, Threads, Facebook, and WhatsApp are all experiencing outages right now

Outage reports have been spiking over the past hour across multiple sites and services online. The incidents we first noticed, and where this outage may be primarily focused, affect Meta-owned properties. Look at Down Detector submissions, it’s clear that Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp alike are all experiencing some degree of service interruption.

Although Meta is what initially caught our attention, we’re also seeing evidence that could suggest this may be part of a wider connectivity problem, and reports of T-Mobile issues spiked at just around the same time as the rest of these; we’re also seeing possible echoes of that with Reddit and Google .

In light of that, we may be adding more sites to our outage list before this issue finds itself resolved. Look for updates here as news of this incident arrives.

Update, December 11, 2024 (02:14 PM ET): Meta has posted to X, acknowledging the problems users are having. So far the company has not offered any details behind what’s going wrong, nor a specific timetable on a fix.