OpenAI launches Operator: an AI assistant that handles web tasks

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI has launched Operator, an AI agent that performs browser-based tasks like filling out forms, booking services, and placing orders.

Operator is currently only available as a research preview for Pro users in the US.

OpenAI plans to expand access, refine Operator through user feedback, and eventually integrate it into ChatGPT.

AI agents have recently become the talk of the tech world, so it was only a matter of time before we saw the biggest name in AI get in on the action. OpenAI just introduced Operator, an AI agent capable of performing tasks directly within a browser. Your automated PA has arrived.

According to the press release on OpenAI’s website, Operator is currently only available as a research preview for Pro users in the US. It uses a new model called the Computer-Using Agent (CUA) to handle tasks like filling out forms, booking services, and placing orders online.

Operator combines GPT-4o’s vision capabilities with advanced reasoning and tools for navigating websites. It interacts with pages by clicking, typing, and scrolling — just like you or I would. Tasks can be assigned with simple instructions, and Operator returns control to you when sensitive input like passwords or payment details is required.

You can also customize workflows for specific sites or save prompts for frequent tasks, such as restocking groceries or managing multiple orders simultaneously. You can see a practical demonstration in the preview video below.

This initial release as a research preview is being used to gather feedback and refine the tool. OpenAI plans to expand access to other user tiers and eventually integrate Operator into ChatGPT. Collaborations with companies like Instacart and public-sector initiatives are also being tested to explore practical use cases.

Our natural instinct is to wonder how this might immediately go wrong, so OpenAI is quick to point out that Operator is designed with safeguards to protect user data and ensure safe interactions. It pauses for confirmation before completing major actions and avoids handling sensitive tasks like financial transactions. Users can manage privacy settings, delete browsing data, and opt out of data collection. OpenAI accepts it’s still a work in progress and may struggle with more complex interfaces, hence this research phase.

OpenAI Pro users in the US can give Operator a try now at operator.chatgpt.com. Just describe a task, and Operator will handle the rest, with you retaining the option to take over if needed.

