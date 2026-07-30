Not just one: OpenAI is building a 'family of devices' for its chatbots

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI is working on a “family of devices” for its chatbots, OpenAI president Greg Brockman said in an interview.

He further added that the company aims to build devices that are useful in people’s daily lives.

Brockman said that OpenAI’s hardware devices are “coming soon” but didn’t give a release timeline.

It’s no secret that OpenAI is working on hardware products. The company first started talking about it back in 2024 when it partnered with Apple’s former design lead, Jony Ive. Since then, we’ve seen reports that its first device could resemble a pen or a movable speaker. Now, an OpenAI executive has shared some more details about the company’s hardware plans.

In an interview with Joanna Stern on YouTube, OpenAI president Greg Brockman explained that the company is, in fact, working on a “family of devices.” Naturally, these devices will be built around OpenAI’s models.

Meanwhile, he didn’t give anything away about what form factor these devices might take. Whether it’s a smart speaker with or without a screen, a pen, or smart earphones with ChatGPT built in, Brockman wouldn’t say. He only stated that the idea is to create devices that are very useful and that people would want in their lives.

Speaking about Apple’s ongoing lawsuit against OpenAI, Brockman said that OpenAI is committed to a long-term roadmap and is focused on its “own development and technology.” He further added that OpenAI has “no interest in other companies’ trade secrets” and that it relies on its own internal innovation.

According to Brockman, OpenAI’s hardware is coming soon. Earlier reports have suggested a similar timeline. In fact, OpenAI’s chief global affairs officer, Chris Lehane, said earlier this year that the company’s first hardware device was “on track” to be unveiled in the second half of 2026.

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