How to see your TikTok following list

How to see your followers on TikTok

Editor’s note: We used a Google Pixel 7 running Android 13 to formulate these instructions, but we also used an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17 to make sure the steps are the same.

How to open your TikTok following feed You don’t have to be watching random content on TikTok. There is a way to see only posts from the TikTok accounts you follow. Here’s how to find your TikTok following feed.

How to open your TikTok following list: Launch TikTok and make sure you’re signed into your account. On the top of the screen, tap on the Following tab.

In this section, you will only see content posted by accounts you follow. You can always go back to the For You section to discover other content.

How to see your TikTok following list If you want to check your Following list, this will be in your profile page.

How to see the people you follow on TikTok: Launch TikTok and make sure you’re signed into your account. Go into the Profile tab, in the lower-right corner. Tap on the Following option. Here, you’ll see a list of the people you follow, as well as Suggested accounts.

By the way, you can also look at accounts other profiles follow. The tricky part here is that the other users can make their following lists private. If the list is public, though, you can check other people’s following lists.

How to see who other people follow on TikTok: Launch TikTok and make sure you’re signed into your account. Enter a user’s profile. You can do this by looking for them, tapping on the profile label in a post, or looking in your Follower or Following lists. Once in the profile page, tap on the Following section. Under the Following tab, you can see the accounts the profile follows.

How to see your followers on TikTok Are you trying to find out who is following you? Here’s where you might find your stalkers!

How to see who is following you on TikTok: Launch TikTok and make sure you’re signed into your account. Go into the Profile tab, in the lower-right corner. Tap on the Followers option. Under the Followers tab, you will see who is following your TikTok account.

FAQs

Can people see who you follow on TikTok? People can see who you follow on TikTok as long as you haven’t set your Following list to private.

Can you hide who you follow on TikTok? You can hide your Following list on TikTok. To change this setting, launch TikTok and go into the Profile tab. Tap on the three-line menu icon, and select Settings and privacy. Go into Privacy, hit Following list, and select either Everyone or Only me.

Can your followers see what you search on TikTok? No. Your TikTok search history is private, and for your eyes only.

Can your followers see your private videos on TikTok? If a TikTok video is truly private, no one but you can see it. You will be able to pick who can see a post when publishing it. You can choose between Everyone, Friends, or Only you. If you pick the Friends option, only people who follow you and you follow back will be able to see the video.

