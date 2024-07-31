OpenAI rolls out much-awaited ChatGPT advanced voice mode to select users

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI is starting to roll out an advanced voice mode to select ChatGPT Plus users.

The new feature promises a more natural conversation style and will include four preset voices.

Users will receive email and app notifications with instructions.

OpenAI is starting to roll out an advanced voice mode to select ChatGPT Plus users. This feature was first previewed in May at an OpenAI event, but concerns were raised when one of the previewed voices, dubbed “Sky,” sounded a little too similar to Scarlett Johansson’s voice. The tool was initially slated to launch in late June, but the AI firm delayed it, citing safety reasons.

It appears that these concerns have been resolved, given that OpenAI has announced the rollout of this new tool in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. In the post, OpenAI shared, “We’re starting to roll out advanced voice mode to a small group of ChatGPT Plus users. Advanced voice mode offers more natural, real-time conversations, allows you to interrupt anytime, and senses and responds to your emotions.”

We’re starting to roll out advanced Voice Mode to a small group of ChatGPT Plus users. Advanced Voice Mode offers more natural, real-time conversations, allows you to interrupt anytime, and senses and responds to your emotions. pic.twitter.com/64O94EhhXK — OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 30, 2024

Eligible users will receive an email from OpenAI with instructions on how to use the feature, as well as a message on their mobile apps. The company notes that it will “continue to add more people on a rolling basis and plan for everyone on Plus to have access in the fall.”

One of the highlights of this tool is that it is far more capable than ChatGPT’s current voice mode, thanks to its ability to handle interruptions by users and respond more intuitively. This makes the style of conversation a lot more natural and realistic — something that not many AI tools have been able to achieve.

The new voice mode will feature four preset voices (barring “Sky”) that OpenAI built by collaborating with voice actors. The AI firm notes that this round of testing will help it make the advanced voice mode experience “safer and more enjoyable for everyone.” The company also shared its plans to release a detailed report on the capabilities, limitations, and safety evaluations of GPT-4o in August.

If you’re a Plus subscriber and are looking forward to trying these voice modes, keep an eye on your inbox and notifications for an invite.

