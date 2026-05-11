The new BOOX Poke 7 series might be the colorful e-reader you have been waiting for

TL;DR Onyx has begun teasing the Poke 7 series, its next generation of portable e-readers featuring a grippy, textured back and vibrant color options.

The device is expected to maintain its Android-based advantage, allowing for Google Play Store app support in global markets.

The official launch is scheduled for May 21 in China.

Amazon’s recent moves with older Kindles has left many users hunting for Kindle alternatives, and Onyx BOOX comes up as one of the prime options. Onyx already offers plenty of options under the BOOX brand, but it seems the company is set to expand further by refreshing its Poke lineup with a new model, the Poke 7.

BOOX has started teasing the launch of the upcoming Poke 7 e-reader on Weibo, showing off a portable device with an eye-catching design:

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The BOOX Poke 7 features a textured back that should be grippy. Coupled with the usual lightweight design of e-readers, this should be an easy device to hold for long periods. The colors are also quite fun — most e-readers end up with drab black aesthetics, so it’s great to see BOOX go with a healthy mix of colors.

BOOX keeps referring to these devices as the “Poke 7 series” in its Weibo posts, but it’s unclear whether this is just a color family or if we will see spec variants (beyond the usual storage tiers). BOOX hasn’t shared any specifications either, so we don’t know what upgrades this generation brings over its predecessors. Hopefully, the Poke series retains its Android base, which has been a key advantage as that opens up Android app support through the Google Play Store (in global variants).

The BOOX Poke 7 launches in China on May 21. We hope the e-reader will also become available in global markets in the weeks after its domestic launch.

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