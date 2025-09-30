The Note X5 Mini is the newest compact E-Ink tablet from Onyx Boox

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Onyx Boox unveiled the new Note X5 Mini.

The compact, 7.8-inch E-Ink tablet ships with stylus support and DeepSeek, an integrated AI assistant.

It is available now in China, with global release not yet confirmed.

For anyone after the distraction-free charm of E-Ink in a more portable package, Onyx Boox just announced the Note X5 Mini, a compact tablet that pairs a 7.8-inch E-Ink Carta 1300 display (300 ppi) with stylus support and a built-in DeepSeek AI assistant. Unlike the oversized Note Air 4 Pro and other productivity-heavy slates, the Mini is designed for mobility. It slips into a bag while still offering a paperlike display for reading, jotting notes, and sketching.

The Note X5 Mini is powered by an eight-core Qualcomm processor, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It includes Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and USB-C for connectivity and charging, ensuring it’s capable enough for both reading and light productivity tasks. Meanwhile, stylus input makes it a capable device for everything from annotating PDFs to scribbling notes and sketches.

In its announcement, Onyx also spotlighted DeepSeek integration, an AI assistant designed to summarize content, handle translations, and generate quick notes. Whether DeepSeek can rival mainstream assistants remains to be seen, but its inclusion pushes the Mini beyond basic e-reader territory. As with other Onyx Boox products, the Note X5 Mini runs on open Android, so you can also sideload apps like Kindle, Evernote, and much more from the Play Store.

In short, E-Ink tablets are usually either too bare-bones or too bulky to feel practical. The Note X5 Mini threads the needle by offering a lightweight design, stylus input, and just enough smarts to stand out. The device is already rolling out in China at a retail price of about ¥2,399 (roughly $299 USD). Onyx has not yet confirmed global availability, though many of its past devices have launched internationally after debuting in China.

