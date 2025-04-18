Fitbit has made it clear: Only the Pixel Watch gets to be a "smart" watch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

With a commendable balance of fitness features and everyday smarts, Fitbit’s smartwatches used to be regular fixtures on our best lists. Ever since Google took the reins, I’ve witnessed a slow unraveling. It didn’t take long for once-promising wearables to start feeling deliberately held back, and the reasoning is obvious. The Pixel Watch is the brand’s sole smartwatch focus. The recent removal of Google Assistant from Fitbit’s alternative lineups is just the latest sign.

From the writing on the wall to the latest demotion

Back in 2022, the Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 landed just weeks ahead of the original Pixel Watch. I was excited to see a sequel to the Sense, which had long been my go-to recommendation for anyone interested in a reliable health companion and basic activity tracker. I was also eager to see a budget-friendly Versa 4. The Versa line historically provided a more affordable, slightly pared-down option for those without health concerns (or the need for advanced sensors). But instead of building on their predecessors, both models took a step backward.

It has become harder and harder to recommend Fitbit-branded smartwatches.

Right out of the box, Google stripped the Sense 2 and Versa 4 of key features like Wi-Fi and third-party app support, severely limiting their versatility and making it much harder to label either as a “smart” device. Users were left without music apps or even basic music controls. It was hard not to read between the lines: Fitbit’s smartwatches were being sidelined to clear the path for the Pixel Watch. For the first time in years, I stopped recommending them.

While the brand’s top-tier wearables had effectively been demoted, or at least relegated to warm-up acts for Google’s fresher ambitions, the company continued to issue software updates. This left the entire situation rather muddy, and I had a hard time convincing Fitbit diehards to let go of their affinity for the in-house watch lines. The Versa 3 and original Sense still offered respectable user experiences after all. However, the most recent announcement is, in my opinion, the final nail in the coffin. Google is removing Google Assistant from the older lines (which never even launched on the newest generations), effectively removing the limited remaining “smart” from every Fitbit “smartwatch.” The message is clear: the Pixel Watch is now the only worthwhile smartwatch in Google’s lineup.

There can only be one

We’re now on our third-generation Google Pixel Watch, and it’s safe to say each model has been better than the last. When the original landed, I was mortified by the thought of Fitbit losing the Versa and Sense lines to leave shoppers with only a half-baked, overpriced replacement. The Pixel Watch 3, however, is a well-rounded smartwatch, with major improvements from battery specs to fitness tracking tools. It still houses key Fitbit apps and syncs with the Fitbit companion app, but also boasts a robust Wear OS experience and the loaded Play Store for third-party apps. It has advanced health sensors like the Sense line, and its heart rate sensor proved highly accurate during my review period. In most instances, the Pixel Watch 3 is an ample replacement for Fitbit’s original lineups, but not all.

First of all, Fitbit’s smartwatches offered fantastic multi-day battery life, which the Pixel Watch line still hasn’t yet managed (though we have certainly seen improvement). I miss the luxury of leaving my charger behind for weekend trips. Secondly, Fitbit’s watches kept things simple if you wanted a dedicated health and wellness companion without diving headfirst into a full-blown smartwatch ecosystem. I often recommended Fitbit watches to friends and family members who aren’t particularly tech-savvy (hi Mom). For some, a full-blown Wear OS device can feel like too much. Finally, Fitbit’s prices were more approachable, with a high-end option (Sense lineup) and a wallet-friendly pick (Versa line). The Pixel Watch 3 comes in two sizes at slightly different price points, but there isn’t a watered-down affordable model. The high price of the Pixel Watch 3 makes it a hard watch to recommend as an entry-level device for health and fitness tracking.

The Google Pixel Watch is the only true smartwatch line left in Fitbit's portfolio.

In other words, the Pixel Watch doesn’t cover all the same scenarios that Fitbit’s smartwatches used to fit. Shoppers might consider Fitbit’s Charge or Inspire lineups to fill in the gaps, but these trackers don’t offer a watch-style experience, and their displays may be too small for some (hi again, Mom). My hope is that Google looks to the examples of competitors and pushes out a budget-friendly model like the Apple Watch SE or OnePlus Watch 2R.