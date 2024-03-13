Everything you need to know about Only Murders in the Building season 4

Only Murders in the Building is back with a fourth season — with Mabel, Charles, and Oliver setting out to solve another murder we witnessed at the end of the third season. We’re excited — but did Sazz really have to die?

Let’s catch you up on what has happened so far, what to expect next, and of course, the Only Murders in the Building season 4 release date.

Is there a season 4 of Only Murders in the Building? Yes! Hulu announced the show would be back for a fourth season, and how could it not given where things left off?

When is season 4 of Only Murders in the Building coming out? We don’t have an exact release date yet, we’ll update this post when we do. Season 4 may premiere in the summer of 2024 since the previous seasons followed the same pattern. Season 2 premiered in June and seasons 1 and 3 premiered in August.

What to expect from season 4 of Only Murders in the Building? This season will investigate who shot Sazz, Charles’s body double. Remember the Death Rattle Dazzle afterparty? Sazz arrived at that party and then mentioned to Charles that she had something sensitive she would talk to him about later.

Later she went to Charles’s apartment to grab more wine for the party, when someone shot her through the window. Bleeding out, Sazz reached out and wrote something on the floor beside her in her blood. What did she write? Here’s what John Hoffman told The Hollywood Reporter:

“We thought to keep it as oblique as possible for now, just to keep our options open for the next season, but it feels very in her character to send a message. She’s been trying to do it to Charles throughout the season. She’s hinting to him in episode five that she’s picking up some ham radio chatter, certainly, right when she arrives in the finale, she’s saying, “Can I grab you for a few minutes? It’s a little sensitive.”

A key detail here: Sazz was dressed as Charles and was in his apartment when this happened, so was Charles the intended victim? If so, why? Is it the podcast that’s the problem here? If not, who on earth would want to kill sweet, charming Sazz? Could it be that the murderer knew what Sazz was going to tell Charles, and shot her before she could tell him? For the people mourning the death of Sazz (which is everyone), we’re sure there’ll be lots of flashbacks with her in it. We saw a lot of Paul Rudd after his death at the end of season 2, so we may see the same here.

Every season has a theme, and this season four’s theme is “consequences”, showrunner John Hoffman told The Hollywood Reporter. He says, “I think the idea of what you create is a thing you put out to the world, and sometimes you can’t be prepared for the repercussions of what potentially the world does with your thing, and how they feel about it”.

He could be referring to something Sazz or Charles had done in the past. There’s a good chance he’s also referring to how the Only Murders in the Building podcast has affected people, did Mabel, Charles, and Oliver accidentally ruin lives?

Knowing how Only Murders in the Building usually goes, there’ll be plenty of sub-plots that also pop up during the solving of this “true crime”. We just hope this season’s murderer isn’t actually successful in bringing Charles down, if that was even the intention.

I think the most pressing question here is, will we hear Charles sing “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It” again? That by itself is a good reason to wait for the fourth season to premiere with bated breath.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 cast Here is the expected cast of Only Murders in the Building season 4: Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin We’ll also see a couple of new actors this season: Molly Shannon

Eva Longoria

Eugene Levy

Zach Galifianakis

Kumail Nanjiani We’re hoping to see more of Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki in flashbacks. It’ll be really interesting to see Eugene Levy from Schitt’s Creek star in the same show as Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Where to watch season 4 of Murders in the Building? You can watch Only Murders in the Building on Hulu. For those outside the US, you can access the show on Disney Hotstar.

FAQs

Where is Only Murders in the Building season 4 being filmed? According to reports, this season will be partially filmed in Los Angeles before returning to The Arconia in New York City.

Where can I watch Only Murders in the Building? You can stream the first three seasons on Hulu.

Will Meryl Streep return for Only Murders in the Building season 4? Yes! We’ll be seeing more of Loretta Durkin in the fourth season.

