The liquid-cooled Super X is the wildest gaming tablet-laptop hybrid yet

It features a 14-inch AMOLED display and up to an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with 128GB of RAM.

Pricing starts at $1899 during the crowdfunding campaign.

Portable gaming hardware keeps getting more and more powerful, and the aptly-named Super X is here to bring desktop-level power to a two-in-one tablet design. It isn’t cheap, but it blows traditional devices like the Surface Pro out of the water.

The OneXPlayer Super X packs up to an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 and 128GB of RAM, making it one of the most powerful devices you can buy. It’s far from the only device with this chipset, but its killer feature is that it can transform between a tablet and a laptop. There’s a kickstand in the back, which, paired with the magnetic keyboard included with early bird purchases, turns it into a real portable powerhouse.

The Super X is a compelling alternative to the ASUS ROG Flow Z13.

However, you’ll have to pay a premium to get the maxed-out specs. The cheapest version ships with an AMD Ryzen AI Max 385 and 32GB of RAM. While the storage is an upgradeable M.2 2280 SSD slot, the LPDDR5x-8000 memory is not upgradeable. In other words, if you want more RAM, you need to buy it up front.

The Standard Edition of the Super X has a large vapor chamber and dual fans to allow the processor to run at a max TDP of 80W, but the Liquid-Cooled Edition takes things even further. It has a small port on the back that connects with a liquid-cooling accessory called the Frost Bay to unlock a max TDP of 120W. However, the Frost Bay itself is sold separately for $199. Find the full pricing below.

OneXPlayer

The 14-inch AMOLED display boasts a pixel-rich 2880 x 1800 resolution, with 120Hz VRR support to really make games pop. Without the keyboard, it’s just 13mm thick, coming in at a weight of 1.3kg. It’s not the lightest, but it’s still light enough to carry around in a bag or backpack without throwing out your back. However, it might be too heavy to use a dedicated tablet.

Battery life is always a concern with devices this powerful, but the 22,000mAh (85Wh) battery should keep it going for at least a few hours. It features two USB 4 ports with 100-watt passthrough charging and 40Gbps transfer speeds, as well as a single USB 3.2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s also a microSD card slot and a mini SSD slot for expanded storage.

This is OneXPlayer’s second device to feature liquid cooling, alongside the OneXFly Apex. That device is a dedicated gaming handheld with integrated controls, but it has the same chipset for incredible gaming performance.

As for the Super X, the only comparable device is the ROG Flow Z13, another AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 gaming tablet. By comparison, the Super X has a larger screen and battery, but maintains a slimmer profile. It also features an AMOLED screen rather than the LCD panel found on the Flow Z13, as well as the possibility of running at 120W TDP with the liquid cooling accessory.

The Super X is available now for pre-order on Kickstarter. The estimated shipping date is February 2026, but as with all crowdfunded purchases, it is likely that you will receive your device later than anticipated.

