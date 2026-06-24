The ONEXPLAYER 3 is the cheapest console with Intel's best handheld chip

TL;DR The ONEXPLAYER 3 with the Intel Arc G3 Extreme chipset is available on Indiegogo for a starting price of $1,399.

The top-end configuration with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is priced at $1,699.

It undercuts the pricing of the MSI Claw 8 Ex AI Plus, and includes a 144Hz AMOLED display.

Late last month, Intel announced its new Arc G3 chips designed to bring better handheld gaming performance. We’ve already seen two handhelds with the new chip: the Acer Predator Atlas 8 and the MSI Claw 8 Ex AI Plus. Now, ONEXPLAYER has finally announced its new console with the Intel Arc G3.

The new ONEXPLAYER 3 has launched on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo and is available in three specifications (via VideoCardz). The base variant comes with 512GB of storage and 24GB of RAM and is priced at $1,399. You can also opt for a 1TB version for an additional $100. For those looking to get the best performance, there’s a version with 1TB of storage and 32GB of faster RAM for $1,699.

These prices are much better compared to the MSI Claw 8 Ex AI Plus, which is currently listed at $1,799 on its website. That particular handheld offers 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, but also comes with a Full HD IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the ONEXPLAYER 3 features an 8.8-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The console uses the Intel Arc G3 Extreme chipset with Intel Arc B390 graphics. The company claims that it offers GPU performance similar to the RTX 4050. There’s also an 85Wh battery, which is better than the 80Wh unit in the MSI Claw 8 Ex AI Plus or the Acer Predator Atlas 8.

The ONEXPLAYER 3 also features a modular design, and users can get attachments like a magnetic keyboard to turn it into a laptop. The controllers can also be detached, and the company says the device can be used as a laptop, tablet, and even as a PC.

It also comes with plenty of ports, including two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, a Mini SSD slot, a microSD card slot, and a headphone jack. There’s Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity, and the console runs Windows 11 out of the box.

Though $1,399 isn’t a cheap price at all, it’s a considerably lower entry point for potential customers. In fact, many users on Reddit are really excited about the aggressive pricing and the option to get a 24GB RAM variant for a lower price. Naturally, the slower RAM speed could affect performance in some games, but for most use cases, 24GB of RAM should prove plenty.

It’s worth noting that the Indiegogo prices are likely an introductory offer for early supporters of the console. The company hasn’t mentioned any details regarding the handheld’s retail pricing.

In addition to the ONEXPLAYER 3, the company also launched the X2 Mini, X2, and Apex Air. However, these three devices are only available in China right now. There’s no word on when (or if) the company will launch them in the US.

Follow