OnePlus tells customer to wait 6-7 months before redeeming YouTube Premium trial

TL;DR Someone bought a OnePlus 11 that came with a six-month YouTube Premium trial.

When trying to redeem the offer, it wouldn’t activate.

A OnePlus representative claimed there was a system error that may take six to seven months to resolve.

It’s not uncommon for companies to bundle in offers to help entice purchases. From subscriptions to accessories, those benefits are usually available right out of the gate. However, one customer got a surprise from OnePlus after they had trouble activating a YouTube Premium trial.

A Reddit user got quite a shock after trying to redeem a perk that was supposed to come with their purchase of the OnePlus 11. OnePlus was reportedly holding a deal where buyers of the phone would get free OnePlus Buds and a six-month YouTube Premium subscription. According to the user, the promo said, “Once you get your new OnePlus 11 5G open the Google One app to claim your benefit!”

After failing to activate the benefit, the Reddit user reached out to OnePlus customer support. A OnePlus representative later responded to the inquiry and claimed the company ran into a “system issue.” While guaranteeing that the OnePlus R&D department and YouTube are working on the issue, the representative followed up by stating the issue may take six to seven months before the matter is completely resolved.

Not having access to the benefit you were promised for six to seven months is a problem, but it’s not the biggest problem here. This benefit has to be redeemed before the end of 2023. As we’re entering the sixth month of the year, there’s a real possibility that this issue won’t be fixed before the end of the year. This would leave the buyer with essentially an unclaimable perk.

Android Authority has reached out to OnePlus for comment on this story. We’ll update the article as soon as we have more information about OnePlus’s issue with its YouTube Premium trial offer.

