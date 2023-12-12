OnePlus and Xiaomi duke it out over OnePlus 12 quality control issues (Update)

Check out the full statement below:

We have noted that posts are circulating on Weibo, which make baseless and misleading claims, and our China team continues to monitor these and take appropriate action against them. You can find a full statement from the President of OnePlus China at https://weibo.com/7582893032/NwLNd4R3v

At OnePlus, we place great importance on delivering products of exceptional quality and reliability. That’s why we design all our phones to be durable and prevent breakage while allowing for variations in thermal expansion and contraction coefficients among the materials we use.

The OnePlus 12 incorporates three different materials in its stunning design, including the back glass, camera module, and middle frame, and it is common to use industry standard adhesives to seal the joint points to improve the overall aesthetic appeal of the device.

The camera module of the device features a curved design, which serves two purposes – enhancing the device’s aesthetics and integrating the antenna to significantly improve signal reception, while still allowing OnePlus 12 to be dustproof and waterproof.