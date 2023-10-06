Second time's the charm? OnePlus may launch new smartwatch next year

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker claims OnePlus is taking another stab at launching a smartwatch.

The new smartwatch may launch sometime in 2024.

The smartwatch is said to have a round face.

It’s been two years since OnePlus had the disastrous rollout of its first smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch. You could say the device was more fit to be included in a list of best fitness trackers than a list of best smartwatches. But it looks like the company is not giving up and could launch a new smartwatch in 2024.

Max Jambor took some time to post on X (formerly Twitter) about OnePlus’s rumored smartwatch. According to post, OnePlus may be ready to release a OnePlus Watch 2 sometime in 2024. Jambor also adds that the watch will feature a round face.

While we didn’t have a launch window previously, we have heard before that there could be a new OnePlus Watch on the way. A few weeks ago, a sizeable leak from @realMlgmXyysd suggested OnePlus’s parent company was working on a smartwatch with the codename “Star.” The leak suggested this Star smartwatch may have variants that include OWW231 for the Chinese market, OWWE231 for the Global market, and OPWWE231 for the Global market as a OnePlus branded product.

This round smartwatch is said to have a display with a resolution of 466 x 466. It’s also suggested to have Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip with a BES 2700 co-processor to handle lower-power operations. And the device could have a variety of features including ECG, Always On Display, fist clench gestures, eSIM, blood oxygen measurement, stress tracking, sleep tracking, and workout tracking.

The company’s first smartwatch may have failed at being anything more than a glorified fitness tracker. But it sounds like this new device could be the proper smartwatch we hoped for from the start.

