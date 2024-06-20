Upcoming OnePlus smartwatch resurfaces, confirming LTE support

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR An upcoming OnePlus smartwatch with LTE support has surfaced in Chinese regulatory body TENAA’s database.

The certification filing reveals several similarities with the recently released OnePlus Watch 2.

OnePlus is likely working on an upgraded version of the OnePlus Watch 2, which could address one of its main shortcomings: the lack of LTE support.

MySmartPrice has spotted an unreleased OnePlus smartwatch with the model number OPWW234 in a certification filing submitted to China’s regulatory body TENAA. The filing includes a render showcasing a smartwatch that looks strikingly similar to the OnePlus Watch 2 with a circular dial and two buttons on the right side.

TENAA

While the upcoming model might not feature major design changes, the listing adds that it will include LTE connectivity via eSIM and support eSIMs from China Unicom, China Telecom, and China Mobile. Like the OnePlus Watch 2, it will also include Bluetooth, GPS, BeiDou, NFC, GLONASS, and WLAN support.

The international variant of the unreleased smartwatch with the model number OPWWE234 appeared on India’s Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site and in the TUV Rheinland database earlier this month. As per those listings, the model will bear further similarities with the OnePlus Watch 2, like a 500mAh battery. A 3C certification listing of the Chinese model has also highlighted the same 10W charging capability.

Due to these similarities, we suspect that the device could just be an LTE variant of the OnePlus Watch 2. Add to that the fact that it has only been a few months since the OnePlus Watch 2 hit the market, it’s highly unlikely for the company to release a full-fledged successor.

We might not have to wait too long to know for sure, as companies generally submit regulatory filings close to launch. OnePlus will likely release the watch in China and India. We don’t have any indication of a wider global launch.

