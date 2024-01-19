OnePlus Watch 2 could make its debut at Mobile World Congress 2024

MySmartPrice

TL;DR A tipster says the OnePlus Watch 2 won’t be at OnePlus’s January launch event.

The OnePlus Watch 2 may instead launch during Mobile World Congress in February.

The OnePlus Watch 2 will be OnePlus’s first Wear OS smartwatch.

In only a few days, OnePlus will be launching the OnePlus 12 globally. You might think this event would also be a great time to launch the OnePlus Watch 2, but it appears that won’t be the case.

It looks like tipster Max Jambor expects that the OnePlus Watch 2 will skip that January event, and will instead make its debut during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. MWC is an annual tech trade show that’s held in Barcelona, Spain and is usually held on the last week of February. This year, the conference will start on February 26 and end on February 29.

OnePlus Watch 2 is launching at Mobile World Congress! Looking forward to the next WearOS Watch! — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) January 19, 2024

In 2023, we learned from a leak that OnePlus was taking a second stab at the smartwatch market. It was later discovered through another leak that the wrist accessory would run on Wear OS this time around. In contrast, the original smartwatch ran on an OS called RTOS, which emphasized long battery life, but was severely limited as a result, reducing the smartwatch to something more akin to a fitness tracker.

Other leaks have suggested it will have a 1.43-inch AMOLED display that may have a resolution of 466 x 466. It’s also suggested to have Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip with a BES 2700 co-processor to handle lower-power operations. Not much else is known about the smartwatch at this time.

